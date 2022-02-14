Lions drop road contest at Grace Christian

WYOMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Rae’quan Funches and junior BJ Williams each scored 20+ points as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (3-21) lost 95-77 to Grace Christian (15-14), Saturday afternoon at the Aldrich Athletic Center.

For the first seven minutes, Finlandia and Grace Christian were playing tactical basketball. Sophomore Emmett Johnson dropped a shot in from outer space. That tied the contest at 14-14 with 13:27 remaining.

The Tigers scored nine straight points in an attempt to put the game away. The Lions refused to quit and rattled off an 11-6 run. Williams scored on a fast break to close the gap to four, 29-25 at the 4:03 mark.

FinnU was still in range with 57 seconds left in the first half. Grace Christian went on a 13-4 run over the next four minutes to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Williams had 29 points and was 9-of-15 from the floor while Funches had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior River Shumate had a career-high eight assists.

For Grace Christian, Kierson Watts had 33 points and six steals.

