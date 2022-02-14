Advertisement

Lions drop road contest at Grace Christian

Funches, Williams pace Finlandia attack
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Rae’quan Funches and junior BJ Williams each scored 20+ points as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (3-21) lost 95-77 to Grace Christian (15-14), Saturday afternoon at the Aldrich Athletic Center.

For the first seven minutes, Finlandia and Grace Christian were playing tactical basketball.  Sophomore Emmett Johnson dropped a shot in from outer space.  That tied the contest at 14-14 with 13:27 remaining.

The Tigers scored nine straight points in an attempt to put the game away.  The Lions refused to quit and rattled off an 11-6 run.  Williams scored on a fast break to close the gap to four, 29-25 at the 4:03 mark.

FinnU was still in range with 57 seconds left in the first half.  Grace Christian went on a 13-4 run over the next four minutes to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Williams had 29 points and was 9-of-15 from the floor while Funches had 20 points and 11 rebounds.  Senior River Shumate had a career-high eight assists.

For Grace Christian, Kierson Watts had 33 points and six steals.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Plans announced for Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals
Nick Baumgartner
Iron River gold medal winner returns home from Olympics

Latest News

MTU Women’s Basketball signs Kozlowska for next season
Finlandia’s Osterman named Conference Player of the Week
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Cross Country Skiing enjoys success at CCSA Championships
Finlandia Women cruise through Great Lakes Christian