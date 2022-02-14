Let water run notice issued for Crystal Falls city water customers
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Crystal Falls has issued a let water run notice for city water customers effective immediately, the City of Crystal Falls said in a Facebook post.
The city asks customers to run their water the width of a pencil.
Customers can find out when to turn their water off through social media.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.