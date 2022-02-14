Let water run notice issued for Crystal Falls city water customers

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Crystal Falls has issued a let water run notice for city water customers effective immediately, the City of Crystal Falls said in a Facebook post.

The city asks customers to run their water the width of a pencil.

Customers can find out when to turn their water off through social media.

