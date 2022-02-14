Advertisement

Let water run notice issued for Crystal Falls city water customers

Water faucet
Water faucet(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Crystal Falls has issued a let water run notice for city water customers effective immediately, the City of Crystal Falls said in a Facebook post.

The city asks customers to run their water the width of a pencil.

Customers can find out when to turn their water off through social media.

Effective immediately, all City water customers (this does not include Township residents) are on a water let run. We...

Posted by City of Crystal Falls, Michigan on Monday, February 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Plans announced for Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals
Nick Baumgartner
Iron River gold medal winner returns home from Olympics

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
UP Health System Bell (Ishpeming) logo.
UP Health System - Bell recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
LIVE UPDATES: Plans announced for Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan