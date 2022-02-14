Finlandia’s Osterman named Conference Player of the Week

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior Carsyn Osterman has been named the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 14. Members of the C2C are Christopher Newport, Finlandia, Mount Mary, Mary Washington, Pratt, Salisbury and UC Santa Cruz.

Osterman earns the award for the first time. She is the second women’s player to receive the honor.

Osterman had a very strong week in helping Finlandia go 2-0. She recorded 28 assists with just six turnovers in 65 minutes of play. Osterman added 17 rebounds and nine steals.

Osterman had a double-double of 12 assists and 13 rebounds in a 76-58 win over Grace Christian (Feb. 12). She had 16 assists and five steals in an 83-52 win over Great Lakes Christian (Feb. 13). Osterman’s assists were second best in school history.

