Finlandia Women cruise through Great Lakes Christian

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Seniors Katie Lundeen and Carsyn Osterman had big days as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (13-8) beat Great Lakes Christian (2-20) 83-52, Saturday afternoon at the Aldrich Athletic Center.

Finlandia came out on fire scoring the first 10 points of the game. The Lions took a 22-9 lead after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Great Lakes Christian began to chip away. The Crusaders went on a 10-2 run to close the gap to 24-19 with 6:48 to go. Osterman hit a jumper to end a 11-5 burst.

That put it 35-21 at the 2:35 mark in the second quarter. GLC cut the lead to seven, 35-28 with 9:48 left in the third quarter. Lundeen hit a bucket to start an 11-1 run to put the game away.

FinnU shot 53.1% from the floor and had 49 rebounds to just 21 for the Crusaders.

For Finlandia, Lundeen had 32 points and was 12-of-14 from the floor and 8-of-8 from the line while Osterman had nine points, eight rebounds and 13 assists. Senior Bailey Froberg had 13 points and freshman Maija Rice had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For Great Lakes Christian, Allazae Lloyd had 13 points and Sakura Nakano had 12 points.

Finlandia is back at the Paavo Nurmi Center, Tuesday, Feb. 15 taking on UW-Superior. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

