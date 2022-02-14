Advertisement

Big Brother Big Sister holds event at Sleighman

BBBS Sleigh Ride
BBBS Sleigh Ride(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Half a dozen children visited Sleighman farm to have lunch and ride a horse-drawn sleigh Sunday afternoon.

It’s part of a monthly outing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The event today was sponsored by the Negaunee Elks Club. One of the Littles, Aiden Green said this program allows him to experience new opportunities.

“I think a lot of people should do it, you get to go outdoors and see new things. I’ve done things that I thought I never could, like I’ve earned medals and stuff that I never thought I could,” he said.

The next planned event for the group will be a cooking class at the Marquette Food Co-Op in March.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police clear way to key US-Canada bridge, but still closed
Baumgartner in China
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in mixed teams snowboard cross

Latest News

Run Your Heart Out marathon
Run Your Heart Out marathon kicks off Sunday
American Legion 114 Community Blood Drive and breakfast poster
American Legion Post 114 hosts breakfast and blood drive
Barnelopet children's cross country ski race poster
Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club and Sons of Norway host ‘Barnelopet’ kids ski race
Sawyer Cardboard Race
3rd annual Sawyer Cardboard Sled race kicks off