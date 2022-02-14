Big Brother Big Sister holds event at Sleighman

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Half a dozen children visited Sleighman farm to have lunch and ride a horse-drawn sleigh Sunday afternoon.

It’s part of a monthly outing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The event today was sponsored by the Negaunee Elks Club. One of the Littles, Aiden Green said this program allows him to experience new opportunities.

“I think a lot of people should do it, you get to go outdoors and see new things. I’ve done things that I thought I never could, like I’ve earned medals and stuff that I never thought I could,” he said.

The next planned event for the group will be a cooking class at the Marquette Food Co-Op in March.

