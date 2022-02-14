30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive material

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is in jail.

According to the Michigan State Police, Thomas Martin was arrested after an investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip. Troopers from the Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force searched his home and found evidence.

Martin was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession.

He was arraigned and issued a cash bond of $500,000 in 91st District Court on Monday, February 7.

If convicted, Martin faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

This investigation is still ongoing, and there could be additional charges.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely. There are many resources available to help parents teach their children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

