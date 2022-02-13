NMU Women get balanced scoring in win over Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Women’s basketball team picked up a big win on Saturday (Feb.12), defeating Davenport on the road, 54-43.Northern improved to 9-12 overall on the season.

STAT LEADERS

Three ‘Cats reached double figures. Makaylee Kuhn led the way with 13 points, while Elena Alaix added 11 and Emily Mueller contributed 10 of her own.

Mueller led in rebounds with eight while Kuhn made an impression on defense with four steals.

The Wildcats out-rebounded Davenport 37-27 in the contest.

NMU shot 19-45 (42.2%) for the game.

FIRST QUARTER Emily Mueller got things started for NMU on Saturday, banking in the game’s first shot on an assist from Vivianne Jende.Mueller continued her strong shot, knocking down a baseline jumper on a driving assist from Mackenzie Holzwart to give Northern an early 4-0 edge. Kayla Tierney entered off the bench and rained in her first three-point attempt, giving NMU an 8-7 lead. Makaylee Kuhn got herself into the scoring book, hitting a shot from deep to halt a Davenport run, as the Panthers led 12-11. Davenport maintained a 15-13 after the first. Mueller paced the ‘Cats with six points.

SECOND QUARTER Makaylee Kuhn tied things up as the second quarter got underway, coming away with a steal on the defensive end and taking it the other way for a running layup. Kuhn then swished home a corner three on a nice assist from Mueller and the Wildcats regained the lead at 18-15. Elena Alaix and Andrea Perez each found their first baskets and NMU grabbed their largest lead at 24-17 halfway through the second quarter. Davenport converted an and-one in the closing seconds of the half to pull within one. NMU took a 28-27 lead to the locker room.

AT THE HALF NMU led 28-27 at halftime.Makaylee Kuhn recorded eight points, three steals, and two rebounds. Emily Muller added six points. Elena Alaix led with three rebounds while chipping in three points. Each team attempted 22 shots, with NMU connecting on ten and Davenport converting on nine.

THIRD QUARTER Holzwart got NMU started in the second half, working a give-and-go with Kuhn and converting on a shot at the basket. Kuhn reached double figures a few minutes into the second half, giving NMU a 32-31 lead. Tierney got her second three-point connection of the afternoon, leading to a 37-35 Wildcat lead with four minutes to go in the quarter. NMU led 41-37 through three quarters of action. Kuhn recorded a dozen points with a quarter to play.

FOURTH QUARTER Elena Alaix got it rolling in the final quarter, converting on a two-pointer to give nmu a 43-37 edge. Mueller got a hook shot to go, leading to NMU’s largest advantage at 45-37 with five minutes left. With 3:25 to go, Davenport connected on a triple for their first points of the frame. NMU led 47-40.Alaix crossed double figures, grabbing an offensive rebound and getting a big basket to fall, ending a 5-0 Panthers run. The Wildcats held strong down the stretch, picking up a big road win, 54-43.

UP NEXTThe Wildcats will head to Saginaw Valley State for a Monday (Feb. 14) matchup with the Cardinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

