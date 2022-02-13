Marian gets revenge on Finlandia Women’s Hockey

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. (WLUC) - Late goals were the difference as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (3-15-1, 3-9 NCHA) lost 6-2 to Marian (Wis.) (7-14-2, 4-8-2 NCHA), Saturday afternoon at the Blue Line Ice Center.

Finlandia drew first blood as sophomore Aleah Giddings scored at the 4:44 mark of the first period. Marian scored with under eight minutes left in the period to tie it up.

The Lions had several strong scoring chances that just missed in the second period. At the 10:25 mark, the Sabres scored to take the lead.

FinnU gritted its teeth and junior Cassidy Becia took advantage of great passing to tie it up at 2-2 with 3:38 to go in the middle period.

Marian would score just before the period ended. In the third period, Finlandia fired away at the Sabres net with four shots being saved at the last minute. Marian scored twice in the final four minutes to seal the game.

Finlandia remains on the road, Monday, Feb. 14 taking on Trine. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

