Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club and Sons of Norway host ‘Barnelopet’ kids ski race

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Houghton County hit the trails Sunday for a ski race.

Barnelopet is Norwegian for ‘kids race.’ That’s exactly what took place Sunday at the Maasto Hiihto trail network in Hancock. “It’s designed for children basically from about three years old all the way up to 17, and we have four different courses for the race,” Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club Treasurer John Dibel said.

For 15 years the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club and Sons of Norway have come together to put on this cross-country ski competition. Barnelopet Coordinator Wayne Stordahl says it’s similar to Wisconsin’s Barnebirkie race which is also for kids.

The Barnelopet splits kids into groups based on skill which determines the trail they race. “We have four increments of racing. One-kilometer, two-kilometer, four, and six,” Barnelopet Coordinator Wayne Stordahl said.

Parents also joined their kids on the trails. Dibel says many racers’ skill level is low, one of the reasons adults tagged along. “The average skill level is not terribly high because they are young kids, [although] most of them have had cross country skiing experience,” Dibel said.

While the race is timed, it is not competitive.

Dibel says the main goal is to introduce kids to cross-country skiing. “It’s just really meant to be more of a fun family day than it is a competitive race,” Dibel said. “Hopefully they’ll have such a good time they’ll come back next year and take up the sport eventually.”

This year’s Barnelopet brought in around 70 contestants, the second-most ever recorded at the race according to the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club. All who finished received a medal and a bib.

The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club and Sons of Norway plan to host the Barnelopet again next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.