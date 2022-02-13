Huskies’ busy schedule catches up with them in loss to Bowling Green

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 14 Michigan Tech suffered its first loss of 2022 as Bowling Green won 4-2 Saturday to split the Winter Carnival series. The Huskies won the MacInnes Trophy after outscoring the Falcons 6-4 on the weekend, and Brian Halonen was named Winter Carnival MVP.

“I thought we got outplayed in every aspect,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We played decent in the first 10 minutes and then we were gassed. We’ve been on a good run and have played a lot of hockey lately. We’re going to turn the page on this game and get some rest.”

Tech led 2-1 after the first period. Eric Gotz gave the Huskies the lead with a sharp-angled shot 5:20 into the game. Brian Halonen extended his point streak to 11 games with the assist on the fourth goal of the season by Gotz.

BGSU (14-13-3, 11-10-1 CCHA) tied the game at 9:15 of the first when Nathan Burke scored from Adam Pitters and Adam Dougherty.

The Huskies quickly regained the lead only 27 seconds later when Matthew Quercia crashed the net and finished off a backhanded pass by Alec Broetzman. Arvid Caderoth also assisted on Quercia’s second of the season.

The Falcons scored the game’s final three goals. Evan Dougherty tied it up 11:56 into the second period from Nathan Burke and Adam Pitters.

Ryan O’Hare gave the visitors their first lead of the weekend at 7:59 right after a Tech penalty expired. Austin Swankler and Max Coyle assisted.

Coale Norris made it a two-goal lead for the Falcons at 10:57 of the third with a power-play goal from Taylor Schneider and Eric Parker.

BGSU led in shots 30-26. Blake Pietila had 26 saves for the Huskies and Christian Stoever stopped 24 shots for the Falcons.

Tech was 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play.

Brian Halonen had a goal and two assists on the weekend to earn MVP honors presented by Winter Carnival Royal Majesty Abigail Bethune. He also received the award in 2019 after having two goals and an assist against Lake Superior State.

“Yeah it’s a cool thing to get that honor,” Halonen said. “It’s always nice to see Jerry MacInnes get honored. She’s done so much for Tech hockey in the many years she’s been a supporter.”

Tech won the MacInnes Trophy for the second straight season and the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.

The Huskies are now 18-9-2 overall and 15-6-1 in the CCHA and have their final two road games of the regular season next weekend at Ferris State.

