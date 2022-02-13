Finlandia Men’s Hockey drops finale to UW-Concordia

MEQUON, Wisc. (WLUC) - Everything was left on the ice as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (2-23, 1-17 NCHA) took a tough 5-4 loss to Concordia Wisconsin (3-20-2, 2-15-1 NCHA), Saturday afternoon at the Ozaukee Ice Center.

Finlandia and Concordia Wisconsin spent the first seven minutes of the game waiting for openings. The Falcons scored at the 7:38 mark to take the first lead of the game.

With 5:33 left in the opening period, freshman Nick Solema got a power play goal to make it 1-1. 27 seconds later, the Lions quieted the crowd as freshman Tyler Perkins blasted one in.

The first five minutes of the second period was fast and furious. There were eight shots on target with three going in between the two teams. Sophomore Chris Beyer got a power play goal.

That made it 4-2, FinnU at the 5:20 mark. Finlandia had several strong opportunities that were denied. Concordia Wisconsin scored with less than eight minutes left in the middle period to close to 4-3.

The Falcons came out quick with two goals in the first 4:30 of the final period for a 5-4 lead. Over the last four minutes of the game, the Lions saw five shots stopped by great plays. Senior Dylan Paavola had a potential goal robbed by the goalie just before the game ended.

Solema led the team with 10 face-off wins for a .500 percentage. The defense came alive blocking 18 shots led by freshman Brendan Erickson with six. Senior Marcus Gloss finished with 53 saves.

Finlandia has concluded the 2021-22 season.

