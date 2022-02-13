American Legion Post 114 hosts breakfast and blood drive

GREENWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Two groups are encouraging more blood donations across Upper Michigan.

The U.P. Blood Center partnered with American Legion Post 114 to host a community blood drive Sunday.

The post offered free all-you-can-eat breakfast to anyone who donated. All donations will go to 13 hospitals across the U.P.

The American Legion says Upper Michigan like many areas across the U.S. has been affected by the blood shortage during the pandemic.

“It’s been for months,” American Legion Post 114 Judge Advocate General Frank Rand said. “Ever since COVID started, people during the lockdown couldn’t go out and donate, so they’ve been desperate for blood. You may save the life of someone you love or you may save your own.”

The American Legion says it plans to partner with the U.P. Blood Center for another drive in June.

