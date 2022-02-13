Advertisement

5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had...
Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had been stabbed.
By Devin Higgins and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was allegedly stabbed by her mother Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had been stabbed at that location, WOIO reported.

They arrived to find E’nijah Noell Holland dead on the floor in the bedroom. She had sustained multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police then arrested E’nijah’s mother, Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, who was still at the apartment.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Baumgartner in China
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in mixed teams snowboard cross
The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Wolf Sighting at Voyageurs National Park
Two state laws suspended in light of restored federal gray wolf protections

Latest News

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris