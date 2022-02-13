Advertisement

3rd annual Sawyer Cardboard Sled race kicks off

Sawyer Cardboard Race
Sawyer Cardboard Race(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The community in K.I. Sawyer took advantage of the recent snow with its annual sledding race on Saturday.

The Gwinn Lions Club hosted the Sawyer Cardboard Sled race at the K.I. Sawyer ski hill. Nearly 100 people attended to watch kids and adults slide down the hill. Around 50 participants brought their custom sled to compete for a trophy prize. Sawyer community event coordinator Ryan Lipinski said it’s great to see this event grow.

“We pretty much doubled last year’s I’m pretty sure of it, and it was pretty great, every year it just gets bigger and bigger. We are always happy and excited to throw out new events and have them going, it’s great, looking forward to next year,” he said.

Many people took home trophies Saturday, such as “Best Performing Sled” and “Best Crash.”

