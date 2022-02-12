Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect through Saturday morning

It’s a Friday flurry of winter weather in Upper Michigan as a strong northerly wind brings in Arctic air and produces moderate to heavy lake effect snow showers from Lake Superior overnight and through Saturday morning. Wind gusts exceed 40 mph near shore. The combination of gusty winds, snowfall and existing snowpack can cause occasional whiteout conditions for those driving especially along the southern shores of Lake Superior. Adjust driving speed accordingly, maintaining a firm grip on the wheel due to strong crosswinds.

View NWS alerts in effect here.

Temperatures plunge below seasonal this weekend and through early next week, then gradually climbing above seasonal Wednesday as a southerly jet stream brings in milder air to Upper Michigan. The jet’s southerly shift opens up the pathway for a Great Plains system to potentially bring widespread and accumulating snow to Upper Michigan midweek.

Saturday, Lincoln’s Birthday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the north wind belts; frigid with northwest winds 5 to 15 mph; snowfall accumulations from 1″ to 10″ possible, with lowest amounts south and highest amounts along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 0s to Lower 10s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers along the Lake Superior shore and also evening snow showers west; cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers and cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; mild and windy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers north early, then becoming widespread in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 10s

