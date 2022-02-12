Advertisement

Volunteer contractors renovate 100-year-old Pine Creek School building

Former students of a retired Dickinson County building trades teacher assist with the effort
The plan is to turn the 100-year-old building into a woodworking shop
The plan is to turn the 100-year-old building into a woodworking shop(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PINE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a group of volunteer contractors in Dickinson County worked to renovate an old school building and repurpose it.

Last fall, retired building trades teacher Tom Wender and his wife bought the 100-year-old Pine Creek School building. He and multiple volunteers have since been working to renovate and turn it into a non-profit woodworking shop, offering classes to the community.

“We’re targeting vets first,” said Wender. “Then, we’re going after the seniors, and then we’re going after anybody with a heartbeat.”

Inside the structure, saws were heard cut through wood. Wender and at least 50 volunteers spent the entire day working on the project’s interior. And one of the best parts? Most of the helpers, like Steve Quick, were some of Wender’s former students.

“It’s great to see some old friends and a lot of close friends that we spend time with the rest of the year,” Quick said.

Wender retired after 28 years of teaching. And Saturday, he felt he was the student.

“We’re so short of tradesmen in this country,” he explained. “It’s just good to see these guys in there. Some of them are retired already. That’s how long I’ve been around, so it’s all good.”

Out of all the skills Quick learned in school, there is one he specifically displayed.

“{It’s} people skills,” he stated. “Tom is a people guy, and you don’t get much done without getting along and talking to people.”

Wender plans to add a handicap ramp and paint the exterior. His goal is to give back.

“This area has been good to me,” he said. “I’m on a mission as far as getting young kids back into trades. We need to get some retirees off the couch and get their feet moving.”

The inside of the building will be complete by May 1 and is expected to become operational next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors
Baumgartner in China
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in mixed teams snowboard cross
Firefighters battle a fire at Jake's Sales & Service in Beaver Feb. 10, 2022.
Fire destroys Marinette County tractor dealership
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross

Latest News

The dental center held its 16th annual Dentistry From The Heart event
John Fornetti Dental Center holds 16th annual Dentistry From The Heart
The 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin is back in-person after last year’s event...
East Channel Brewing Company hosts 2022 Polar Plunge
Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest
Climbers take part in 2022 Ice Fest
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross