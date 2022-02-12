Volunteer contractors renovate 100-year-old Pine Creek School building

UPPER PINE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a group of volunteer contractors in Dickinson County worked to renovate an old school building and repurpose it.

Last fall, retired building trades teacher Tom Wender and his wife bought the 100-year-old Pine Creek School building. He and multiple volunteers have since been working to renovate and turn it into a non-profit woodworking shop, offering classes to the community.

“We’re targeting vets first,” said Wender. “Then, we’re going after the seniors, and then we’re going after anybody with a heartbeat.”

Inside the structure, saws were heard cut through wood. Wender and at least 50 volunteers spent the entire day working on the project’s interior. And one of the best parts? Most of the helpers, like Steve Quick, were some of Wender’s former students.

“It’s great to see some old friends and a lot of close friends that we spend time with the rest of the year,” Quick said.

Wender retired after 28 years of teaching. And Saturday, he felt he was the student.

“We’re so short of tradesmen in this country,” he explained. “It’s just good to see these guys in there. Some of them are retired already. That’s how long I’ve been around, so it’s all good.”

Out of all the skills Quick learned in school, there is one he specifically displayed.

“{It’s} people skills,” he stated. “Tom is a people guy, and you don’t get much done without getting along and talking to people.”

Wender plans to add a handicap ramp and paint the exterior. His goal is to give back.

“This area has been good to me,” he said. “I’m on a mission as far as getting young kids back into trades. We need to get some retirees off the couch and get their feet moving.”

The inside of the building will be complete by May 1 and is expected to become operational next year.

