Ski Brule hosts Superbowl watch party and housing deal

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking to burn off the Superbowl snack calories, Ski Brule in Iron River is offering a special promotion. The ski resort says if you buy lodging for Friday and Saturday night, Sunday is free.

Patrons can enjoy a weekend outdoors, and when kickoff comes around, the resort will show the game in the saloon. Patrons will be able to watch the game and enjoy special meal options too.

“By having our Superbowl party at the Brule Saloon, it allows our guests to come up, enjoy the day on snow, and then kick back and relax to watch the Superbowl here before going home. At half time we will have some halftime appetizers for free for our guests as well,” said Jessica Polich, Ski Brule Operations Manager.

Polich says the resort will also host a viewing party Friday night to watch Iron River Native Nick Baumgartner compete with Team USA in the Olympics on TV6.

