MARESA students return to volunteer at Salvation Army

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Scooping out vegetables and entrees for fresh lunches is how young adults are helping the Salvation Army.

Because of COVID-19, students from the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) did not get to volunteer.

But, this month – they’re back in full swing.

Michelle Schwemin, MARESA work-based learning coordinator says the Salvation Army is always a special place to volunteer.

“The Salvation Army has always been a favorite through the years, our students are always eager to be on the list of students that get to come each week,” said Schwemin. “So, we’re really excited to get back here.”

These students are called Transition Students and the average age is 18-26 years old. They are young adults with developmental disabilities ranging from autism to ADHD.

Though, Marquette Salvation Army Captain Marie Lewis says their effort is what matters most.

“They have hearts of gold, it’s just amazing their stories, their smiles, their excitement to be back here,” said Lewis. “As well as for us to have them back, it’s been a great couple of weeks.”

Many students are also working at places like Goodwill and Econofoods.

Opportunities like this allow young adults with disabilities to create independent living skills like cooking.

“They really try to, you know, help people in need and they do the most good for the community and it’s so awesome,” said MARESA Student Noah Stempihar.

Stempihar says he also works at Northern Lights Dining at NMU and Cafe Bodega but his favorite is the Salvation Army.

The students will be in the kitchen helping every Thursday until the end of the school year.

