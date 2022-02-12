Advertisement

John Fornetti Dental Center holds 16th annual Dentistry From The Heart

Patients aged 18 and up take the opportunity to have free dental appointments during the Valentine’s Day tradition
The dental center held its 16th annual Dentistry From The Heart event(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a dentist office in Iron Mountain continued a Valentine’s Day tradition.

For the 16th consecutive year, the John Fornetti Dental Center held “Dentistry From The Heart.”

People aged 18 and up from all over the U.P. and neighboring Wisconsin stopped by for a free appointment. Services included exams, cleaning, filling, and extractions.

“We work all these days, and we get paid for it,” said owner Dr. John Fornetti. “But today, where we give everything away is the absolute best day of the year. It is so much fun, and people are just so appreciative. It’s just magic.”

The next event for the dental center will be “Dentistry For Our Vets” in November. Fornetti also hopes to give free appointments to Bay Cliff campers if the camp is open during the summer.

