Iron County VFW Auxiliary Post celebrates 75 years and growing membership

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Tufts-Rondon Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post-2891 Auxiliary in Crystal Falls is celebrating a milestone, and unlike similar organizations, it’s growing.

Providing community meals, outreach, and veteran support are a few ways the Tufts-Rondon VFW Post 2891 Auxiliary gives back to veterans. On Saturday, the post will celebrate 75 years.

“I think it’s a great thing that’s happening, and I just want to keep it going,” said John Carlson, VFW Post 4891 Auxiliary President.

All auxiliary members are related to a veteran. Carlson lost his uncle in Vietnam. He became a member three years ago.

“The vets were here for us once before, and I feel as an auxiliary member, we should be there to take care of them. They took care of us,” Carlson said.

Members are currently preparing the post for a dinner party tomorrow. The reception is for members only and will be a ‘thank you’ for their years of service.

“We’ve been trying for quite a bit, it has been over two months since we have been planning this,” said Axel Anderson, VFW Post 4981 Auxiliary President.

Anderson’s father served in Korea. The Post has both veteran and civilian members. Post-2891 has 172 members, and 148 are women. The post has the most members in District 15, which covers the Western U.P.

“We’ve been getting a lot of younger members, which is what we need because the older veterans and their spouses are passing away and we are losing members. The more younger members we can get, the better we will be,” Anderson said.

Carlson says the post is self-funded and is always looking for new members.

“A lot of them did not come home to their family members. If you want to become an auxiliary member and help a vet, that’s a great idea,” Carlson said.

If you are a veteran or a relative of one, you can pick up an application to join the post at any time.

