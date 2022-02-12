Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s Hockey pulls out clseo win over UW-Concordia

(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEQUON, Wisc. (WLUC) - SISU was at center stage as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (2-22, 1-16 NCHA) took a thrilling hard fought 3-2 overtime win over Concordia Wisconsin (2-20-2, 1-15-1 NCHA), Friday night at the Ozaukee Ice Center.

The opening period was a goaltending clinic by Liam McGarva and senior Marcus Gloss.  They combined for 30 saves, several of them great plays.

Finlandia came out on fire to start the second period.  Freshman Max Messier scored off a pass from sophomore Chris Beyer just 41 seconds into the period.  17 seconds later, freshman Brady Clayton made it 2-0.

Concordia Wisconsin managed to score twice in a one-minute span in the third period to tie the game at 2-2.  Gloss made a great play with time running out to send the game into overtime.

In OT, the Lions and Falcons each had several strong chances.  With 1:25 left, Messier smashed the puck into the net to end the game.

Messier had a hand in all three goals.  Beyer had two assists with one from junior Phil Schader.  Clayton led the team with 12 faceoff wins.

FinnU came away with 20 blocked shots led by seniors Dylan Paavola and Tyler Watungwa with four each.  Gloss continued his assault on the record book by finishing with 60 saves.  That broke the school record of 56 by Matt Arnold vs. UW-Eau Claire (Nov. 26, 2017).

Finlandia closes the 2021-22 season, Saturday, Feb. 12 taking on Concordia Wisconsin.  The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. CST

