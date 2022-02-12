Advertisement

East Channel Brewing Company hosts 2022 Polar Plunge

The 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin is back in-person after last year’s event...
The 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin is back in-person after last year’s event was scaled back due to Covid-19 concerns.(Special Olympics Wisconsin)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Participants belly-flopped, swan-dived, and cannonballed into the cold water to raise money for Special Olympic athletes on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The East Channel Brewing Company hosted the annual 2022 Polar Plunge event, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, it provides year-round training to over 22,000 Olympic athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Carla White, Polar Plunge event organizer, explained what their fundraiser goal is.

“Today at the plunge our goal is to hit 7,000 dollars and we’re very close to that right now, statewide our goal is to hit 1 million dollars at the end of March and as of this weekend we’re already at 900,000 dollars before 6 plunges this weekend.”

The next Polar Plunge will take place at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors
Baumgartner in China
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in mixed teams snowboard cross
Firefighters battle a fire at Jake's Sales & Service in Beaver Feb. 10, 2022.
Fire destroys Marinette County tractor dealership
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross

Latest News

Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest
Climbers take part in 2022 Ice Fest
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Post-2981 will host a celebratory dinner for members on Saturday night.
Iron County VFW Auxiliary Post celebrates 75 years and growing membership
From sledding to ice skating, students from Ontonagon area schools spent the day Friday at...
Ontonagon area schools have recreational day