East Channel Brewing Company hosts 2022 Polar Plunge

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Participants belly-flopped, swan-dived, and cannonballed into the cold water to raise money for Special Olympic athletes on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The East Channel Brewing Company hosted the annual 2022 Polar Plunge event, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, it provides year-round training to over 22,000 Olympic athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Carla White, Polar Plunge event organizer, explained what their fundraiser goal is.

“Today at the plunge our goal is to hit 7,000 dollars and we’re very close to that right now, statewide our goal is to hit 1 million dollars at the end of March and as of this weekend we’re already at 900,000 dollars before 6 plunges this weekend.”

The next Polar Plunge will take place at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.