Climbers take part in 2022 Ice Fest

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Nature lovers from around the country took part in the 4th day of the annual Ice Fest in Munising.

The Ice Fest first started almost thirty years ago as a way for climbers to meet up and share connections while enjoying the sport and the fest is back again this year after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Jeff Strasser, Downwind Sports Co-owner, explained how people can partake in the event as it continues through Sunday.

“If you’re not climbing you can check out the climbs and watch the climbers and hike around and see what’s going on. Come over to Munising and take part in the event, anyone can come.”

The annual celebration of the sport of ice climbing draws many climbers to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and is presented by Black Diamond.

