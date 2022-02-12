Advertisement

Climbers take part in 2022 Ice Fest

Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest
Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Nature lovers from around the country took part in the 4th day of the annual Ice Fest in Munising.

The Ice Fest first started almost thirty years ago as a way for climbers to meet up and share connections while enjoying the sport and the fest is back again this year after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Jeff Strasser, Downwind Sports Co-owner, explained how people can partake in the event as it continues through Sunday.

“If you’re not climbing you can check out the climbs and watch the climbers and hike around and see what’s going on. Come over to Munising and take part in the event, anyone can come.”

The annual celebration of the sport of ice climbing draws many climbers to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and is presented by Black Diamond.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors
Baumgartner in China
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in mixed teams snowboard cross
Firefighters battle a fire at Jake's Sales & Service in Beaver Feb. 10, 2022.
Fire destroys Marinette County tractor dealership
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross

Latest News

The 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin is back in-person after last year’s event...
East Channel Brewing Company hosts 2022 Polar Plunge
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Post-2981 will host a celebratory dinner for members on Saturday night.
Iron County VFW Auxiliary Post celebrates 75 years and growing membership
From sledding to ice skating, students from Ontonagon area schools spent the day Friday at...
Ontonagon area schools have recreational day