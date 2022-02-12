Advertisement

Bates Township Native Baumgartner Wins Gold In Mixed Snowboard Cross

Fourth Olympics go around ends in Gold for Iron River native.
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.(Getty Images)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Lindsey Jacobellis has won her second gold medal of the Olympics, teaming with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross.

The 36-year-old Jacobellis took gold earlier this week in the women’s event; it came 16 years after a late showboat move as she was cruising in for an apparent win cost her the title at the Turin Games.

After a slow start, the U.S. now has five gold medals and 11 overall at the Games. Jacobellis accounts for two, while snowboarder Chloe Kim has another.

The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli came in second and the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine finished third.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

Latest News

Post-2981 will host a celebratory dinner for members on Saturday night.
Iron County VFW Auxiliary Post celebrates 75 years and growing membership
From sledding to ice skating, students from Ontonagon area schools spent the day Friday at...
Ontonagon area schools have recreational day
Students and staff can say hello and pet the dog as a way to meet their social and emotional...
Bothwell Middle School welcomes new therapy dog
MARESA LOGO
MARESA students return to volunteer at Salvation Army