When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in mixed teams snowboard cross

BEIJING (WLUC) - Bates Township’s Nick Baumgartner is competing again at the Winter Olympics in the debut of mixed teams snowboard cross.

Coverage of the quarterfinals is expected to start at 9:00 p.m. eastern time Friday on Peacock. The event’s final round will be part of NBC’s Primetime Coverage on Friday. Click here for live results.

The U.S. fields two teams in the event, and both are capable of claiming a medal.

Fresh off capturing an elusive gold in the women’s individual event, five-time Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis will team up with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner – who was unluckily ousted in the men’s quarterfinals – to form U.S. team No. 1.

