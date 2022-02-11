UPWard Orthodontics holds ribbon cutting ceremony

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A pair of Houghton County businesses celebrated their success today.

UPWard Orthodontics and UPWard Legal owned by Darin and Traci Ward held a ribbon-cutting today.

The companies were joined by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to celebrate a year in Houghton, after Darin and Traci moved to the area from Dallas, Tex. in June 2020.

Darin explains why he chose to hold a ceremony a year into his business. “We opened UPWard orthodontics a year ago,” Ward said. So we did not have a grand opening at that time partly because we just got here we had a room full of boxes, so it’s our grand opening and one year anniversary.”

Darin and Traci say they look forward to growing their businesses and becoming active members of the Houghton community.

