Snowy & windy day with storm system

We’re under a lull early this morning, but roads are slippery. After the low-pressure system passes the U.P. winds will shift and become out of the north/northwest. Lake effect snow develops and winds increase. Gusts will be in excess of 40mph. This will lead to poor visibility near Lake Superior to occasional white-out conditions. Additional snow amounts will range 4-6″ and up to 10″ in the higher elevations of the western U.P. and Marquette county. It comes to an end tomorrow morning. In the wake of the storm a colder air mass sets in putting us back to below normal temperatures.

Today: Windy with lake effect snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Morning lingering snow showers in the north

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: SIngle numbers to low teens

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers

>Highs: Mainly teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Wednesday: Snow early in the day, cloudy and noticeably warmer

>Highs: Mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a warm morning followed by temperatures decreasing

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

