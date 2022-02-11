Snowy & windy day with storm system
We’re under a lull early this morning, but roads are slippery. After the low-pressure system passes the U.P. winds will shift and become out of the north/northwest. Lake effect snow develops and winds increase. Gusts will be in excess of 40mph. This will lead to poor visibility near Lake Superior to occasional white-out conditions. Additional snow amounts will range 4-6″ and up to 10″ in the higher elevations of the western U.P. and Marquette county. It comes to an end tomorrow morning. In the wake of the storm a colder air mass sets in putting us back to below normal temperatures.
Today: Windy with lake effect snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Morning lingering snow showers in the north
>Highs: Single numbers
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: SIngle numbers to low teens
Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers
>Highs: Mainly teens
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold
>Highs: Mid to upper teens
Wednesday: Snow early in the day, cloudy and noticeably warmer
>Highs: Mid 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with a warm morning followed by temperatures decreasing
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
