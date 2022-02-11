Advertisement

Snowy & windy day with storm system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re under a lull early this morning, but roads are slippery. After the low-pressure system passes the U.P. winds will shift and become out of the north/northwest. Lake effect snow develops and winds increase. Gusts will be in excess of 40mph. This will lead to poor visibility near Lake Superior to occasional white-out conditions. Additional snow amounts will range 4-6″ and up to 10″ in the higher elevations of the western U.P. and Marquette county. It comes to an end tomorrow morning. In the wake of the storm a colder air mass sets in putting us back to below normal temperatures.

Today: Windy with lake effect snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Morning lingering snow showers in the north

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: SIngle numbers to low teens

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers

>Highs: Mainly teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Wednesday: Snow early in the day, cloudy and noticeably warmer

>Highs: Mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a warm morning followed by temperatures decreasing

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

Latest News

NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect as winter storm spreads accumulating snow, gusty winds...
Moderate to heavy snow impacting the U.P. through Friday
snow
Widespread snow with our next system
Wind and snow picking up overnight through Thursday morning.
Blustery start Thursday with lake effect snow
snow
Light snow is on the way