Restaurants working together through pandemic

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Bobbi Ryan, owner of Jack’s Restaurant in Rapid River, and Amanda Phillips, owner of the Dewdrop Family Restaurant in Gladstone, have worked together since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re not competitors, we’re family. We’re in this together,” said Phillips.

Not long ago, the Dewdrop had to close when workers tested positive for COVID and Jack’s stepped in.

“They donated 10% of their sales for the weekend, had a donation bucket out for their customers for my staff so that way they had some sort of income because they just lost six days of work,” said Phillips.

With staffing and product shortages, both owners say the past two years haven’t been easy.

“Ordering a product and half a case, half a case, whatever or when she had to shut down or I had to shut down for Covid, I’m like ‘can you use...?’ Stuff like that - it’s important to stand together,” said Ryan.

Now, restaurants are able to get menu items in, but it might be a substitution.

“Their bacon is maybe not the same bacon that they are really, really like because I couldn’t get it,” said Ryan.

With the price of products on the rise, both owners say they’re trying to not raise menu prices.

“I really struggle with raising my prices because the majority of our customers are on a fixed income,” said Phillips.

This weekend, both restaurants donated $300 worth of certificates to each other to hand out to customers.

“I want the customers to understand the behind-the-scenes struggles but also that we’re here for you. The community is standing together,” said Ryan.

Both restaurants are open seven days a week.

