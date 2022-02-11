Advertisement

PWPL presents opening of art galleries

PWPL opens three art galleries
PWPL opens three art galleries(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library and the City of Marquette office of Arts and Culture hosted the opening of three art galleries.

The library has two gallery exhibits called “Joke’s Somewhere, Maybe Me?” by Anastasia Greer and the “Visualizing Translation: Homeland and Heimat in Detroit and Dortmund” by the University of Michigan. Both exhibits are open for viewing until March 26, 2022.

The other exhibit is from the MACC DEO which is part of the city’s Arts & Culture Center, located in the lower level of the library by artist Christine Saari.

“It’s ‘Looking Back’ over 50 years of artwork from the 1950′s until now,” explained Saari.

Receptions are free and open to the public, masks are required.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel issues notice of intended action against Mackinaw City hotels for alleged deceptive practices
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Marquette man arrested with crystal meth, heroin in Escanaba
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts

Latest News

UPWard legal holds ribbon cutting ceremony alongside UPWard Legal and the Keweenaw Chamber of...
UPWard Orthodontics holds ribbon cutting ceremony
NMU Dance Clinic
NMU Dance Team holds clinic ahead of Showcase event
Eagle Mine Logo
Eagle Mine offering Adopt an Athlete program for Meijer State Games of Michigan
A view from the stage inside Venue 906 in Kingsford
Dickinson County theatre group presents Viking love story