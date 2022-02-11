PWPL presents opening of art galleries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library and the City of Marquette office of Arts and Culture hosted the opening of three art galleries.

The library has two gallery exhibits called “Joke’s Somewhere, Maybe Me?” by Anastasia Greer and the “Visualizing Translation: Homeland and Heimat in Detroit and Dortmund” by the University of Michigan. Both exhibits are open for viewing until March 26, 2022.

The other exhibit is from the MACC DEO which is part of the city’s Arts & Culture Center, located in the lower level of the library by artist Christine Saari.

“It’s ‘Looking Back’ over 50 years of artwork from the 1950′s until now,” explained Saari.

Receptions are free and open to the public, masks are required.

