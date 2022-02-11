Advertisement

Pre-Labor Day start waiver approved for Marquette and Alger County schools

Labor Day Waiver
Labor Day Waiver(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education approved another waiver for the school year to begin before Labor Day for Marquette and Alger County schools on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

The waiver, good for three years, was filed to allow the schools to begin on or before labor day. It was approved for every district in the two counties except for Au Train-Onota Public Schools during a joint public hearing between the schools and the department and will take effect at the beginning of 2022 to 2023 academic year.

Andrea Ballard, North Star Montessori Academy Superintendent, and Principal explained more about the outcome.

“This does not mean that the schools will be choosing to start that early, however, it does give us some flexibility if our board of directors does decide if they would like a before Labor Day start.”

During the hearing, there was opposition from the public due to the school year cutting into summer vacation for children and the economic loss of older students working during that time. Administrators, however, reminded attendees that the waiver simply gives schools the opportunity to start earlier.

Those who are for the early start say that they would be able to get out of school earlier in June and it could close the gap for learning loss that has occurred over the past few years.

