Plan your Super Bowl watch party with help from TV6 Morning News team

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - There are two types of people who watch the Super Bowl: football fans, and those who show up for the party.

The TV6 Morning News team says they better relate to the latter group.

Bobby Glenn Brown and Sarah Engle joined Elizabeth, Alyssa, Jennifer, and Tia in the studio Friday morning to talk about:

entertaining your guests with games...

Entertain your Super Bowl watch party guests with these pregame games.

on-theme beverages...

TV6 Morning News team talks games and drinks on-theme enough for football fans and non-football fans alike.

and their favorite Super Bowl snacks.

TV6 Morning News team talks about popular Super Bowl snacks and shares their favorite recipes.

Super Bowl LVI will be airing on TV6. The kick-off is at 6:30 PM.

DRINK RECIPES

WINNING-TEAM MARGARITAS

20 oz blue OR orange Gatorade

1 cup frozen limeade, thawed

1 cup silver tequila

1/3 cup blue curacao OR orange liqueur.

FAVORITE PLAYER POPS

Blue and yellow OR orange freeze pops, thawed

dump one shots-worth of liquid out

add one shot vodka

reseal plastic packaging with a hair straightener or iron

(clamp hot hair straightener around cut edge of popsicle packaging for ~ 2 seconds.

FOOD RECIPES

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

3 cups chicken breast (cooked & shredded)

1/2 cup Frank’s Buffalo Wing Sauce

2 cups of hidden valley ranch

8 ounces cream cheese (softened)

1 ½ cups Cheddar Cheese (grated) to pour over the top before it goes into the microwave or oven.

Microwave for 4.5 minutes.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

Two large packages of stuffing mushrooms

1 pound breakfast sausage

8 oz. cream cheese

1/4 cup parm cheese

1/4 stick melted butter

cut up the mushroom stems and fry with breakfast sausage... drain grease... add cream cheese and 1/4 parm cheese.

Roll mushroom caps in melted butter. Stuff with filling. Cook at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

