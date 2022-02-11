Plan your Super Bowl watch party with help from TV6 Morning News team
Games, drinks, recipes, and tips
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - There are two types of people who watch the Super Bowl: football fans, and those who show up for the party.
The TV6 Morning News team says they better relate to the latter group.
Bobby Glenn Brown and Sarah Engle joined Elizabeth, Alyssa, Jennifer, and Tia in the studio Friday morning to talk about:
entertaining your guests with games...
on-theme beverages...
and their favorite Super Bowl snacks.
Super Bowl LVI will be airing on TV6. The kick-off is at 6:30 PM.
DRINK RECIPES
WINNING-TEAM MARGARITAS
20 oz blue OR orange Gatorade
1 cup frozen limeade, thawed
1 cup silver tequila
1/3 cup blue curacao OR orange liqueur.
FAVORITE PLAYER POPS
Blue and yellow OR orange freeze pops, thawed
dump one shots-worth of liquid out
add one shot vodka
reseal plastic packaging with a hair straightener or iron
(clamp hot hair straightener around cut edge of popsicle packaging for ~ 2 seconds.
FOOD RECIPES
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
3 cups chicken breast (cooked & shredded)
1/2 cup Frank’s Buffalo Wing Sauce
2 cups of hidden valley ranch
8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
1 ½ cups Cheddar Cheese (grated) to pour over the top before it goes into the microwave or oven.
Microwave for 4.5 minutes.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Two large packages of stuffing mushrooms
1 pound breakfast sausage
8 oz. cream cheese
1/4 cup parm cheese
1/4 stick melted butter
cut up the mushroom stems and fry with breakfast sausage... drain grease... add cream cheese and 1/4 parm cheese.
Roll mushroom caps in melted butter. Stuff with filling. Cook at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.