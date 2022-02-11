Ontonagon area schools have recreational day

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - From sledding to ice skating, students from Ontonagon area schools spent the day Friday at Adventure Mountain ski hill in Greenland.

Snowy conditions on Friday made for a livelier time. Ontonagon teacher Hillary Sundland says a day like this is beneficial for both the business and kids.

“As a school trip we hope to generate more business for them as the winter season goes on, and the kids can come and they can ski and they can sled and hopefully by giving them an intro today they’ll wanna come more and they’ll get better at it,” she says.

The mountain lions club in Greenland runs the hill. In the last two years, the club has gotten grants from the Portage Health Foundation and the DNR Recreation Passport. Club President Michael Laakko says these grants has given the community more opportunities.

“This facility has enabled, especially during this time of uncertainty, high costs, COVID, to rally the community to a central location where they can gather as families,” he says.

Most of the grant money went to the new tow rope. Laakko says more than 400 people have visited the hill so far this season. With the new equipment being used, Sundblad says the students had a great time.

“Oh yeah they’re having a blast, they’re so happy, I had one student tell me that this was the best day of school he’s ever had. They’re just having such a great time and we’re so happy we can give it to them,” she says.

Sundblad says the school is grateful for the partnership with the hill. While the winter months are important Laakko says the club hopes to keep the facility running all year long.

