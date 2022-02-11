Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former deputy arraigned on four cases relating to sexual assault of minors
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump turns to endorsements to keep bending GOP to his will
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have tried to stop Floyd killing
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade