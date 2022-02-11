NMU Women have troubles scoring at Grand Valley

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball headed south of the bridge for a pivotal GLIAC matchup against Grand Valley State University. A strong effort by sophomore guard Makaylee Kuhn was not enough, as women’s basketball fell just short to NCAA Division II No.5 Grand Valley State University.

FIRST QUARTER The opening minutes started out slow as both teams shared a handful of possessions until junior Emily Mueller got the ball rolling, knocking down a mid range jumper over the Lakers defender.Both teams continued to find the netting, as a total of eight points were scored in the first five minutes of play. Grand Valley held the early lead. Makaylee Kuhn added her name to the scoresheet, putting down an easy lay up in the paint. GVSU led with just under a minute to play.With just under 30 seconds to play, Mackenzie Holzwart generated enough space to dish a pass off to Kuhn, putting down a shot from downtown. NMU held GVSU to 36.4-percent from the field, keeping the 19-1 Lakers to a slim score of 11-7

SECOND QUARTER The second quarter started out just like the first as both teams struggled to take the lid of the bucket, making for a quiet start.The defense continued to be the accelerator throughout the matchup, as the game stood 15-9 in favor of GVSU with just over three minutes to play. NMU clawed their way back into the match, as Elena Alaix dropped in a contested layup and the Lakers led by three with just over a minute to play. Makaylee Kuhn found herself wide open on the three point line, swishing the ball and tying the game at 16 a piece with 30 seconds left. By the end of the half, the Lakers led 20-17, with NMU holding GVSU to 26.1-percent from the field

.AT THE HALF Makaylee Kuhn drives the Wildcats with a total of 12 points in 16 minutes of play. Kuhn shot 66.7-percent from behind the arch.Mackenzie Holzwart notched 13 minutes of play, grabbing a team high five rebounds along the way. NMU won the rebound battle throughout the first half, pulling down 22 boards to GVSU’s 19.

THIRD QUARTER GVSU found themselves scoring first in the third quarter, bringing their lead to 22-17 with seven minutes to go. Makaylee Kuhn worked herself to the paint, drawing a hard foul and getting a possible three point play. Kuhn knocked all three in and brought NMU to within two. Ana Rhude found herself in the paint, putting down an easy layup and knotting the game up at 22 a side. Grand Valley held the lead going into the fourth quarter, leading 33-26 over the ‘Cats.

FOURTH QUARTER The Lakers started the fourth quarter hot, adding on to their slim lead to push themselves further away from the Wildcats. The match was a battle for the ages, as GVSU started to pull away, but NMU continued to answer back, slowing down the Lakers momentum. Mackenzie Holzwart worked the ball around in the offensive zone, dishing a ball over to Makaylee Kuhn, making it 44-36 with 2:38 to play. The Lakers momentum was too much for the Wildcats as they fell by a slim margin of 50-42.

STAT LEADERS Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with 23 points in 33 minutes of play. Kuhn shot 100-percent from the free throw line. Ana Rhude paced the ‘Cats with a team high seven rebounds, pulling down five of them on defense.

UP NEXT NMU stays in West Michigan, as they travel to Grand Rapids for a GLIAC match against Davenport University Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m..

