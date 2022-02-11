NMU guard play leads to big win at Grand Valley

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s basketball team saw significant contributions from their guards on Thursday (Feb. 10) en route to a 85-81 decision over the Grand Valley State Lakers.NMU improved to 11-11 overall and 7-8 in the GLIAC with Thursday’s road win.

STAT LEADERS

NMU’s guards registered 74 of the team’s 85 points (87.1%).

The ‘Cats shot 32-57 (56.1%) from the field, their best shooting performance in GLIAC competition this season.

Four Wildcats reached double figures in scoring. Max Bjorklund led the way with 22, while Carson Smith (14), Justin Kuehl (13), and Brian Parzych (11) all had impressive outings off the bench.

Brian Parzych led the way with five assists. Carson Smith contributed four helpers of his own.

Ben Wolf registered five points, recording a pair of two-handed dunks in the second half.

FIRST HALF Nick Wagner got the ‘Cats rolling, knocking down a triple on Northern’s first field goal attempt as Justin Brookens pushed the offense off a GVSU miss and found the open shooter. Justin Kuehl entered the contest after the first media timeout and immediately made an impression, hitting a turnaround jumper near the top of the key to knot it up, 7-7. Max Bjorklund was knocked to the ground on a corner three attempt looking to beat the shot clock, resulting in three attempts at the charity stripe. Bjorklund nailed all three free-throws. Moments later, he would drive the lane with the left hand to give NMU a 12-10 lead. Justin Brookens hit a deep three from the top of the arc to halt a 8-1 GVSU run, closing the gap to 18-16 Lakers with 11 minutes left in the opening half.Brookens found a home from the top of the arc, swishing home another deep triple attempt to stop another Lakers run. The ‘Cats trailed 27-21 with just over seven minutes left.Grand Valley continued to see significant contributions from their guard combo, as Jordan Harris and Trevon Gunter each reached double figures in the first 14 minutes of action, pushing GVSU’s lead to ten at 31-21. Sam Schultz got into the scoring column, floating a left-handed shot off the window over the GLIAC shot block leader in Christian Negron. The guards from the ‘Cats bench would make an impact on their own. Justin Kuehl converted an old-fashioned three-point play, Carson Smith registered a quick five points, and Brian Parzych got an and-one of his own. Justin Kuehl would nail a deep triple with a hand in the face to quickly turn things around and give NMU a 37-35 lead with three minutes to go.The teams played a competitive first half to a 41-41 tie heading to the locker rooms. It was a story of guard play for each side in the first twenty minutes. NMU’s Bjorklund (9), Kuehl (8), Smith (7), and Brookens (6) accounted for 30 of the team’s 41.Northern shot 15-28 (53.6%) while the Lakers shot 17-29 (58.6%) in a high scoring first half.

SECOND HALF Max Bjorklund got things rolling in the second half, rattling home a jumper near the free-throw line. Bjorklund stayed sizzling hot from the floor, knocking down a contested triple to reach 16 points and squaring things all up a 50-50 seven minutes into the second half. The guards continued to have their way, as Smith hit a two point basket and Parzych followed it up with his first from downtown on the night. GVSU called timeout as the ‘Cats led 55-50 with just under 13 minutes left. Brian Parzych weaved a bounce pass between a pair of closing defenders, finding Ben Wolf all alone for the two-handed slam. The Wildcats found success attacking the Lakers zone defense, as a Smith drive opened up a backdoor cut from Kuehl, getting the reverse layup to fall. NMU led 61-52.The open looks continued to be there, as Parzych drove down the lane, collapsing multiple defenders to the ball. Parzych found an open Ben Wolf along the baseline for his second two-handed flush of the half. Brian Parzych got a three-pointer to fall, stretching the advantage to 70-56 ‘Cats with eight minutes left on the clock. The Lakers would not go away easily, getting the game back to ten at 72-62 with five to play.GVSU hit some baskets late, but the ‘Cats pushed through to the finish line, taking the road victory by a 85-81 final score.

UP NEXTThe Wildcats will make the trip to Davenport University for a Saturday matchup with the Panthers. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. from the Davenport Student Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.

