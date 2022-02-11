Advertisement

Moderate to heavy snow impacting the U.P. through Friday

NWS Winter Weather Advisories in effect as winter storm spreads accumulating snow, gusty winds through Friday morning.
Moderate to heavy snow impacting the U.P. through Friday
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A strong winter system arrives in Upper Michigan Thursday night, with potential to produce widespread moderate to occasionally heavy snow over the region through Friday morning -- amounts ranging from 1″-6″, with 7″ or more in higher elevations and along the Eastern U.P.

View NWS alerts in effect here.

Following the system’s exit Friday night, temperatures plunge below seasonal through early next week, then gradually climbing above seasonal Wednesday as a southerly jet stream brings in milder air to Upper Michigan.

Friday: Cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers; snowfall amounts from 1″-6″, with 7″+ in higher elevations and along the Eastern U.P.; southwest winds 15 to 25 mph early, then becoming northwesterly towards the afternoon with gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 30 ... *Dropping to the 10s/20s west and central during the afternoon*

Saturday, Lincoln’s Birthday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the north wind belts; frigid

>Highs: 0s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and mild

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early then diminishing in the afternoon; cool

>Highs: 20

