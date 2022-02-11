Michigan Tech trio propels team to victory at Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Hobson hit eight 3-pointers for a career-high 28 points and the Huskies notched their sixth straight win Thursday night over Davenport 84-72 at DU Student Center. Trent Bell and Owen White also contributed double-doubles as Tech improved to 16-5 overall (12-3 GLIAC).

The first half was a see-saw affair with nine lead changes. Carter Johnston dished a pass to White in the final minute to create a one-point advantage for the Huskies at halftime 34-33. Tech shot 51-percent in the first half. Bell and Hobson scored eight points apiece.

MTU gained separation six minutes into the second half and connected a 16-0 run to take the lead 64-46. Hobson drained each of his first six 3-point attempts to help Tech to its largest lead, 75-52 (23). Hobson finished 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and 10-for-19 overall to pass his previous season-high point total, 22.

White frequently fed passes to Hobson on the perimeter and posted a season-high 10 assists to go with 12 points. White shot 5-for-11 and collected six rebounds and two steals. Bell was efficient on offense and effective on both ends of the floor. He shot 10-for-15 with 4 of 5 free throws for 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals. Bell has eight double-doubles this season.

“I wasn’t that happy with our start but we adjusted well at halftime and really played well in the second half,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “Adam shot the ball incredibly well from three and Owen and Trent did a great job in multiple aspects. It doesn’t get any easier on Saturday but this was a good step forward.”

The Huskies went 14-for-32 from downtown (44-percent), two shy of a season-high (16 vs. Finlandia). Michigan Tech corraled 34 rebounds compared to 28 for Davenport. Five players made it to double-figures for the Panthers, including Marcedes Leech Jr. (18), Chris Rollins (16), Jarrin Rollins (12), Luke Maranka (10), and Chaz Birchfield (10).

Michigan Tech passed 27 assists and limited turnovers to 11. The Huskies finish their five-game road trip Saturday afternoon at Grand Valley State University at 3 p.m.

