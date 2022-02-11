Donker’s offering chocolate strawberries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Donker’s is offering chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.

They’ll be available until Monday until they sell out. Donker’s says to make sure you get there early because strawberries are one of the best-selling items of the year. They come in milk and dark chocolate with either white or dark chocolate drizzle.

Shane Baker, Donker’s Candy Production head, explained more.

“They’re freshly-dipped and ready by 11:00 a.m. until they sell out. We’ll adjust those amounts if we start to see a huge spike in them and make more each day leading up to Valentine’s Day.”

The store is making the strawberries in smaller batches than last year to ensure quality and freshness.

