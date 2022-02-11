Cheerleading teams prepare for district tournament

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. cheerleading teams are getting ready for districts next weekend.

“People overlook the sport and they think it is very easy but it’s actually, it’s insanely hard. It’s very hard,” said Allyssa Londre, a senior at Iron Mountain High School.

Four varsity teams competed in the U.P. Cheer Championship on Thursday. Competitors say they’ve practiced every day for several months and they’re excited to show off their skills.

“It’s probably one of our biggest competitions and definitely worried about round three a little bit. It’s been hard to hit it. We’ve had some injuries at the beginning of the season,” said Cassey Doneau, a senior at Gladstone High School.

Cheerleading teams across Michigan will meet on February 18th and 19th for district competitions. The first four placers at each district meet will continue on to regionals on February 26th.

