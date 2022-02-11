Big third quarter run powers Huskies past Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Ellie Mackay led the way with 25 points and Michigan Tech women’s basketball overcame a slow start to down Davenport 71-51 at DU Student Center Thursday night in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. The Huskies improved to 13-8 overall (8-5 GLIAC) and swept the two-game regular-season series against the Panthers. Sara Dax also made it to double figures with 11 points, nine rebounds. The Huskies shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Davenport shot 28-percent from the floor and fell to 2-21 overall (1-14 GLIAC).

Neither team led by more than three in the first quarter until Toni Grace hit a shot with four seconds left to give Davenport a 16-12 edge. The Panthers limited first-quarter turnovers to three and held the Huskies to 33-percent shooting. DU’s lead grew to six but Tech chipped away at the deficit and went ahead 26-25 after Sloane Zenner’s shot in the lane. The Huskies then assembled an 11-0 run to push the advantage to 31-25 by halftime. Mackay scored 14 first-half points and limited the Panthers to 14-percent shooting in the second quarter.

The flurry of offense continued into the third quarter and culminated in a 23-1 run for a 43-26 lead with 7:12 to play in the third quarter. Davenport cut it back to a six-point deficit heading into the final 10 minutes of play but the Huskies shut the door with a 24-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to erase any potential comeback attempt.

“I was happy with how we played after the first quarter,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “Ellie played a strong game and a lot of others contributed tonight as well. I think this helps us build some confidence as we head into a difficult matchup with Grand Valley State on Saturday.”

Michigan Tech shot 44-percent overall (26-59), including 38-percent (11-29) from beyond the arc. Mackay crossed the 20 points mark for the ninth time this season and shot 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-8 from downtown, and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Mackay also added six rebounds, one steal, one block, and one assist.

Dax narrowly missed a double-double, totaling 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting, including a pair of assists, and one block. The Huskies out-rebounded the Panthers 40-36.

Scout Nelson led the Panthers with 13 points. Grace finished with 11 points and Lillee Gustafson pulled down six rebounds.

Clara Johnson and Daisy Ansel notched six points apiece off the MTU bench.

The Huskies are 2-2 on their current road trip and travel to No. 5 ranked Grand Valley State Saturday, February 12. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.