AARP Tax Preparation Program offering free service to Marquette seniors

Seniors aged 50 and up have the opportunity to get their taxes filed for them at the Marquette Senior Center
Seniors aged 50 and up have the opportunity to have their state and federal taxes filed for free
Seniors aged 50 and up have the opportunity to have their state and federal taxes filed for free(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seniors aged 50 and up have the opportunity to get their state and federal taxes filed for free.

For around 15 years, the Marquette Senior Center has partnered with the AARP Tax Preparation Program to provide service to those people who need assistance. Appointments are held Tuesday and Friday, with seniors advised to bring in their proper tax information and wear N95 masks.

Marquette’s Senior Services Manager, Maureen McFadden, calls this kind of help vital.

“You think about how much it costs to prepare your taxes and how scared people get when they’re talking about little things or living on a fixed income,” she said. “Without this service, I think that the piece of mind of our older adult population in this area wouldn’t be the same.”

This season’s program ends on Apr. 5. Seniors are asked to make an appointment as soon as possible by calling 906-228-0456.

