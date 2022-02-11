Advertisement

Police: 8 officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

Police respond to a home amid a standoff with a suspect in Phoenix. Gunfire is heard. (Source: KPHO)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly, KPHO staff, Gray News staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – Phoenix Police said five officers and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

Just before 9 a.m., authorities confirmed that the suspect was dead. KPHO is working to learn more information.

The baby was literally caught in the crossfire, KPHO reported, when it was placed on the ground at the shooting scene, and officers who rushed over to rescue the infant were ambushed with a barrage of bullets.

Phoenix police confirmed one woman, whom officers were assisting, remains in critical condition. Arizona’s Family has also confirmed three officers were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. The other two officers were reportedly taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. All officers involved are in stable condition. Gov. Doug Ducey asked for prayers, adding that “Arizona is deeply grateful” for their service.

KPHO crews on the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital.

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers were injured, and the situation is ongoing.(Source: KPHO)

Video of the suspect involved in the standoff show him holding a baby while he was engaging with officers.

Police said that baby was found unharmed.

“There was a baby in the home who was at some point placed in a carrier and placed outside. As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Phoenix police confirmed one woman, whom officers were assisting, remains in critical condition. Three officers were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. Two officers were reportedly taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

All officers involved are in stable condition.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asked for prayers, adding that “Arizona is deeply grateful” for their service.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day.

As of 7 a.m. police said that the situation was “resolved,” but they had asked the public to stay away for their safety.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
Former Menominee County deputy arraigned on 4 new cases relating to sexual assault of minors
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

Latest News

the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of...
Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says
Deputies say a school bus driver in Florida was drunk with dozens of students on board....
School bus driver accused of driving drunk with 40 kids on board
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in...
Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign after competing
the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of...
Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief