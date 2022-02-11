Police: 8 officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – Phoenix Police said five officers and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

Just before 9 a.m., authorities confirmed that the suspect was dead. KPHO is working to learn more information.

The baby was literally caught in the crossfire, KPHO reported, when it was placed on the ground at the shooting scene, and officers who rushed over to rescue the infant were ambushed with a barrage of bullets.

Phoenix police confirmed one woman, whom officers were assisting, remains in critical condition. Arizona’s Family has also confirmed three officers were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. The other two officers were reportedly taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. All officers involved are in stable condition. Gov. Doug Ducey asked for prayers, adding that “Arizona is deeply grateful” for their service.

KPHO crews on the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital.

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers were injured, and the situation is ongoing. (Source: KPHO)

Video of the suspect involved in the standoff show him holding a baby while he was engaging with officers.

Police said that baby was found unharmed.

“There was a baby in the home who was at some point placed in a carrier and placed outside. As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day.

As of 7 a.m. police said that the situation was “resolved,” but they had asked the public to stay away for their safety.

