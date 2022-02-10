Yoopers Barbershop Chorus offers Valentine serenades

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Forget chocolates and flowers – one group is offering a more unique Valentine’s Day gift.

The Upper Yoopers Barbershop Chorus is offering the chance to purchase in-person or virtual serenades for your Valentine.

You can choose two of three available songs for the chorus to sing.

The group also offers options for socially distanced performances, including the option to tune in on the radio.

Music Director Peter Stephens-Brown says if you want to go the extra mile – that’s possible too.

“Along with the possibility of hearing us sing to their sweetie on FM radio,” said Stephens Brown. “The giver could also join us in rehearsals on Saturday and learn the three songs ahead of time.”

Head to the group’s website to reserve your serenade.

