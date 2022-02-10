Winter Roots Festival returning to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a two-year hiatus, the winter roots festival is returning to Marquette in March 2022.

The event is sponsored by the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center and the Hiawatha Music Co-op. It will feature four nights of local and international musical acts at various venues in Marquette.

The director of the heritage center said the festival is a great way to incorporate more events during winter.

“We created this festival several years ago because we felt that winter can get long in the Upper Peninsula and there are always events in the summertime but when we really need events is in the winter,” said Dan Truckey.

Unlike past years, each concert will be on a different night and there will be separate fees or tickets for each event.

