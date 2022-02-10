Widespread snow with our next system

Lingering lake effect snow will taper off this morning. Plan for a cloudy and seasonal day. Then, conditions become active yet again with our next clipper system. Snow moves into the western counties late this afternoon and becomes widespread overnight. Once the area of low pressure moves east of the U.P. winds will shift and lake effect snow will develop behind it tomorrow. Road conditions will be slippery by the morning hours as snow will moderate overnight. Then, blowing snow will become an issue during the day as wind gusts will strengthen to around 30mph. Snow amounts through tomorrow night will be around 4-6″ with 7-9″ in the higher elevations of the western counties and Marquette county.

Today: Morning light snow north. Otherwise, cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Morning moderate snow. Then, lake effect snow in the west and north. Breezy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Light snow tapering off early on, cloudy and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mainly teens

Monday: Isolated snow showers north, cloudy and cold

>Highs: Teens

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with late day snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

