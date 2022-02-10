Snow statues judged at Michigan Tech University’s 100th Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The winners of the snow statue contest at Michigan Tech University’s 100th Winter Carnival are in.

Massive snow statues went to the judges Thursday morning as part of the event ingrained in the Copper Country’s history. “I love the history,” Michigan Tech University Winter Carnival Month-Long Judge Jason Dart said. “I love that the organizations are embracing the history of what they’ve done in the past and the history of the carnival itself here.”

The carnival is best known for its overnight and month-long snow statue competitions. Groups in the month-long competition had from Jan. 1 until 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 to create a ‘100 years’ themed statue. Overnight competition groups had only 17 hours, from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 to 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

“The 100 years theme allows the organizations to really kind of dig deep and it also gives them a little bit more freedom,” Dart said, adding that the broad nature of the theme gives student groups a lot of creative autonomy.

After judging Thursday morning, Dart said four really stood out from the rest. Phi Kappa Tau’s particularly caught the judges’ eyes. “The folks over in Hancock, [their statue] is so intricate,” Dart said.

The only fraternity in Hancock, the group’s statue showcases the history of Houghton County. The Quincy Mine, loggers, the first building on the MTU campus, and more.

Phi Kappa Tau Statue Chair Holland van Zon says the group has won many month-long competitions over the last 15 years. This year, the group once again took first place in the overall month-long snow statue competition. “I hope that it really shines through to the judges that we’ve sacrificed a lot to make this statue as best as we can possibly get it,” van Zon said.

The judges sure did notice. Additionally, Tau Kappa Epsilon took second in the month-long contest, and Alpha Sigma Tau took third.

St. Albert the Great Student University Parish took first place in the overnight snow statue competition, with The Aquarium Society taking second, and the Climate Action Triad snatching third.

First, second, and third place groups for the month-long and overnight categories get a trophy, cash prize, and Winter Carnival points that teams have been accruing since 1922. The awards ceremony is at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Michigan Tech University’s Memorial Union Building.

There are eight month-long statues in the competition along with 53 overnight statues.

If you want to check out the snow statues on campus over the next few days, an interactive map is available at this link.

