NMU Dance Team holds clinic ahead of Showcase event

NMU Dance Clinic
NMU Dance Clinic(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Dance Team is performed in their showcase event Thursday night. Just earlier Thursday afternoon they hosted a clinic for the younger dancers in the community.

The Dance Team taught some routines and moves to the kids during the clinic. It was for ages 5 to 14. For the Dance Team, it was a great chance for kids to try out dance and see if it’s for them.

“This is a great opportunity as well, for people that can’t afford dance classes at the moment and it’s a great opportunity for kids to jump in try out a dance class and see if they like it and then continue dance so it’s like a little glimpse plus they get a performance in with it too,” said NMU Dance Team Head Coach Skylar Taavola.

Kids that participated in the dance clinic also had a chance to show off what they learned during the NMU Dance Showcase Thursday night.

