Nick Baumgartner makes the U.P. proud

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the U.P. was on the edge of its seat as Iron River’s Nick Baumgartner showed us all, age really is just a number. Baumgartner is the oldest Olympian this year to compete for Team USA.

The night began with success for Baumgartner in the snowboard cross event when he placed second in the first round of eliminations, however; he failed to advance in the quarter-finals. He finished third behind Austria and teammate Jake Vedder.

Nick, you made the U.P. proud!

