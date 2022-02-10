Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center presents ‘The Yardmaster’

By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center presented “The Yardmaster” on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The Yardmaster was a presentation by Anne and Tony Erspamer about the railroad leading to the LS&I Ore Dock at Upper Harbor. It included topics such as how the ore gets to the dock and what steps are involved in coordinating shipment from the mine to the yard.

Tony, a previous yardmaster, explained what the position of yardmaster is.

“That position is in control of trainmen, engineers and conductors and makes decisions on where the trains go each day for iron ore at the Tilden Mine.”

Tony’s wife Anne also joined him in the presentation to talk about the children’s book she wrote, also called ‘Yardmaster.’

