Marquette County businesses prepare for Super Bowl LVI

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face off in Super Bowl LVI. And of course, that means a lot of party preparation.

Meijer in Marquette Township has a variety of pre-made party trays ready to go for party hosts.

“You can have little sausages,” said Store Director John Spaulding. “You can have pepperoni. You can have cheeses. We also sell party trays in the produce department. You get mixed vegetables with ranch dip and all that kind of stuff.”

Throughout the week, the store has had a Super Bowl Sale, from chips, dips, and hard beverages to ribs and pizza. Spaulding says despite recent shortages on shelves, shoppers can find plenty to meet their party needs.

“You might not find exactly what you’re looking for,” he stated. “But, stores are stocked enough. you’re going to find a reasonable substitution.”

Fans may also choose to go to a sports bar to watch the game, like Jerzi’s 41 in Ely Township. And while everyone suits up for Super Bowl Sunday, the owner, Jamie Clark, says there will be special Game Day Packages for takeout.

“They consist of pizzas, wings, spinach dip, and even mini cheeseburgers,” Clark explained. “Our goal is just to take some of the stress off of you so that your Super Bowl party can be more enjoyable for everybody.”

Jerzi’s 41 will have extended hours on Sunday and is offering its whole menu. After only serving 50% capacity last year, Clark says they will be at full capacity for the event.

“It will be a lot more energy,” she said. “I’m excited to see all of the familiar faces and people laughing, drinking, and having a good time.”

Customers have until Saturday to order Jerzi’s Game Day Packages, while Meijer expects a busy Super Bowl rush on Friday and Saturday.

You can watch Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Bengals Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on TV6.

